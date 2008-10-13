Book Review: Secrets Of Social Media Marketing by Paul Gillin

I read a lot for this blog and I try to pass along the books that I especially recommend. Some are simply must-reads if you’re on the cutting edge of marketing and social media.

But it’s rare that I quote a book more than a handful of times. If you read about a particular book on this blog more than a couple times, it means that it’s a true resource for me – something I go back to again and again for guidance and ideas.

Sometimes these books are heavy on research and statistics (like Groundswell). Sometimes they provide a philosophical direction that keeps me on the correct path (like Join the Conversation).

It is rare, however, that a book is so chock-full of information that I know it will be a resource before I’ve even completed it. I’m only half-way through Paul Gillin’s Secrets of Social Media Marketing and I already know you must buy it.

90% And 10%

Gillin begins the book by introducing the intended audience:

“This book isn’t intended for the 10 percent of marketers who are on the leading edge of this phenomenon. It’s for the 90 percent who are still trying to figure out how to start.”

Since I consider this blog aimed at that audience as well, I commend Gillin’s efforts. However, I also respectfully disagree. As a member of that 10 percent, I know that it’s useful to other 10 percenters, not just the 90 percent trying to figure it out.