Top 10 Customer Service Success Factors

Since last week was national customer service week (hat tip to Toby Bloomberg), I thought of writing a top ten list of customer service success factors.
You are successful in customer service when:
1. You’re doing all the listening – you acknowledge when something needs fixing or help early on in the conversation and save time, yours and your customer’s.
2. You are fixing the problem – you connect your customer with someone who can help.
3. You know the value of each customer – and you are aware that positive word of mouth has tremendous value as well.
4. You see customer service as an investment, not a cost – you put the best people in customer-facing positions.
5. You empower your customer service reps – you trust that they will make the decision that is best for your customers.
6. Your whole company is in customer service – you realize that just like everyone is in PR, so are they vested in the customer experience.
7. You keep your brand promises – you know that customer service is one of the few direct ways in which customers experience your brand.
8. Your product is improved on the basis of customer feedback.
9. You are on top of any problems that may arise – you are proactive, open and honest with your customers about products and services.
10. You listen to your customer service reps – they are the customer advocates, the voice of the public inside your organization.
Customer service is your business best bet. It is a critical success factor for long term growth.
Valeria Maltoni • Conversation Agent