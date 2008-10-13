Top 10 Customer Service Success Factors

Since last week was national customer service week (hat tip to Toby Bloomberg ), I thought of writing a top ten list of customer service success factors.

You are successful in customer service when:

1. You’re doing all the listening – you acknowledge when something needs fixing or help early on in the conversation and save time, yours and your customer’s.

2. You are fixing the problem – you connect your customer with someone who can help.

3. You know the value of each customer – and you are aware that positive word of mouth has tremendous value as well.

4. You see customer service as an investment, not a cost – you put the best people in customer-facing positions.

5. You empower your customer service reps – you trust that they will make the decision that is best for your customers.