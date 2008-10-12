Are the days of the big design agency over? It seems to me they have been over for quite a while now. In the late 90’s with the dot com craze in full throttle it looked as though they were making a comeback. With every design company being gobbled up by another, the design world was being transformed, and I’m not sure it was for the better.

With the dot com craze over the internet has had another affect, leveling the playing field between big companies, small companies and the freelancer. And unfortunately also opened the door to those untrained designers. But there is still the perception that bigger is better and probably always will be. But bigger is bigger, not better.

I was reading Inc. magazine’s latest article on entrepreneurial types under 30 years of age called “Cool, Determined & Under 30“. One profile in particular stood out, Brendan Ciecko of Ten Minute Media, known for creating music industry websites. While he’s on track to do $450,000 in revenue this year, the article listed his number of employees at “None; he works with 20 freelancers, many of them in Eastern Europe”.

I was impressed. Not only with his approach to cultivating an international pool of freelancers rather than attempting to maintain an in-house staff, but with his confidence to openly describe his company this way. It’s really all about the quality of work, not the size of the company or the length of the resume.

Matt Enock, Percepted