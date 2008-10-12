While 95 percent of 2,521 American workers believe women have made important advancements in the workplace over the last ten years, 86 percent also believe that the glass ceiling is still in place, according to the Women in the Workplace survey by Harris Interactive, Rochester, NY.

If you’re feeling incapable as a woman in the workplace these days, you’re not alone.

A poll by Roper Public Affairs shows that three out of five women working in the high-tech industry want to leave because of a perceived glass ceiling – a perception that they are less knowledgeable and qualified than men. At a time when 50.3% of all managers and professionals are female, women still comprise fewer than 2% of Fortune 1,000 CEOs and just 7.9% of Fortune 500 top earners. The glass ceiling remains unbroken.

Since the culture at most companies has been shaped over time by male executives, women are at a disadvantage when it comes to gender-based differences in communication styles.

A report, “Women and Men in U.S. Corporate Leadership: Same Workplace, Different Realities?”, by Catalyst found that 81% of women said that “adopting a style with which male managers are comfortable” is an important or very important strategy to advance one’s career.

Communication styles rooted in childhood training or unconscious beliefs can be tough to change. A first step is becoming aware of how you talk at work.

For more on women and leadership, go to: www.ExecutiveWoman.info