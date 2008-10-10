Could Service Innovation Help Lead America Out of the Financial Crisis?

Let’s face it: in these violently turbulent times, we all want to know what’s next. Kaihan Krippendorff , who currently consults for Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, and Wal-Mart, says service innovation will be an important factor in turning around burned businesses.

The author of The Way of Innovation, The Art of the Advantage and Hide a Dagger Behind a Smile, Krippendorff mixes ancient and modern principles, from Sun Tzu and Niccolo Machiavelli to Steve Jobs to shape business strategies. I spoke with Krippendorff about his thoughts on where Wall Street will go after the current crisis subsides.

Fast Company: What is the biggest problem you see in the financial services sector when it comes to service innovation?

Kaihan Krippendorff: The focus on product innovation—on generating new financial instruments and financial products—when something is essentially a service. When we look at AIG, they were a conservative, relatively stable, well-run company and it was just in this one area of insuring derivatives and other financial items that exposed them to a lot more risk than they thought. They took a product perspective and came up with a new product, tested it out, and then pumped out as many as the market could bear.

FC: Could you argue that the financial services companies were being innovative when they created these disastrous financial instruments? Could they have been innovative in the wrong way?

KK: Yes, those were product innovations. But if we look at companies that have really been some of the great financial innovators in the past, their innovations have come from services. Like Capital One coming up with the No Hassle Card. They found a way to slice and dice people’s credit histories so they could give more customized services. Hudson National Savings never went to the public markets to get capital. They only lend the capital of their depositors. When they make a loan they don’t really look at credit history; they look at other factors, like are you likely to flip the loan and are you planning on living on it. So both Hudson and Capital One produce enough services to better assess credit risk. These innovations often have little to do with the product, and they can be lower risk and extremely powerful as distinguishers.

FC: Will service innovation be a necessity for financial services companies as they try to recover from their current problems?