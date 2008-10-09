The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation has been tracking Barack Obama and John McCain’s positions on innovation and technology policy for some months. In September, ITIF released a report Comparing the Candidates’ Technology and Innovation Policies which examined the candidates’ positions on a variety of issues, including taxes, education, trade, intellectual property, digital transformation, skilled workforce, and innovation and broadband policy issues.

The report found the overall orientation of John McCain’s innovation policy agenda focused on proposals for creating a favorable environment for private sector innovation through a clear and less burdensome tax code, limited government regulation, and a strong trade, immigration, and competitiveness agenda. By comparison, Obama’s policies recognize the private sector as the central source of economic growth and prosperity and appreciate the need to create a favorable regulatory, tax, and investment climate for it, but also affirm that government can play a proactive and constructive role in helping the private sector commercialize its innovations.

There was some conversation about technology and innovation-related issues in Tuesday night’s Second Presidential Debate. Both candidates reiterated the importance of developing green technologies and alternative energy sources. McCain spoke of the need for hybrid, hydrogen, and battery-powered vehicles, which would contribute to cleaning up the environment and creating jobs.

Obama argued that there should be a national approach to creating a new energy economy, likening the approach to, “the same way the computer was originally invented by a group of government scientists.”

Obama argued that, “We’re going to have to come up with alternative [energy technologies], and that means that the United States government is working with the private sector to fund the kind of innovation that we can then export to countries like China that need energy and are setting up one coal power plant a week.”

For his part, when a debate participant asked John McCain whether the United States, “should fund a Manhattan Plan-like project for alternative energy or fund 100,000 [startup-like] garages across America – the kind that drove innovation in Silicon Valley,” McCain responded that he supported, “pure [basic] research and development investment on the part of the U.S. government [but that] once it gets into the productive stages, we ought to turn it over to the private sector.”

Later in the debate, Obama strongly advocated the need to “use information technology so that medical records are actually on computers instead of you filling out forms in triplicate when you go to the hospital.” On the campaign trail, Obama has aggressively supported health IT, and has pledged to allocate $50B over ten years to move the U.S. healthcare system toward broad adoption of standards-based electronic health information systems, including electronic health records. In the debate, McCain also noted he supports putting health records online, and expected doing so would help prevent medical errors.

