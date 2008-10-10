Businesses Struggle to Deliver What Gen Y Wants

I recently came across the following article concerning the hiring of Millennials, or Generation Y. It is one of an increasing number of write-ups underscoring the recruiting imperative facing businesses hoping to attract the best and brightest Millennials to their ranks. If you are in the process of recruiting this generation, you will already know what I am about to say. Many companies are discovering that during the job interview, they are the ones being interviewed, not the ‘millennial’ candidate. And, of course, the criteria they are being assessed against is not what many business are prepared for.Although I have continually run across recruitment and retainment as key reasons for implementing a CSR strategy, I had not realized how acute the situation was, nor how bewildered HR departments are when facing Millenials.

The article might raise more questions than it answers (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing). A fundamental question is that of standards. Against what standard measurement can businesses hope to compete? When it comes to CSR, and Corporate Volunteering, it is almost impossible to tell if the difference that is being made matters to anyone. Of course it does, even if only incrementally, but it is essential for businesses that they be able to demonstrate that reality.