Careers: Personal Branding Imposters and Big Companies

On the hand, they spend zillions trying to brand themselves through advertising? On the other hand, they provide far too little oversight or dollars to customer service. They fail to realize that most active customers interact with a brand through customer service rather than advertising. And somehow, few seem to have taken to heart that in today’s interconnected world, consumers finally have a voice.

Meanwhile, too many big companies remain faceless impenetrable bureaucracies with no personality as Rohit Bhargava points out in his brilliant book, Personality not included.

In the spirit of exercising my consumer rights and I hope piercing a tiny crack on the corporate “keep consumers out” shield, here is an open letter to the CEO of Hewlett Packard. I will publish one to the CEO of 1and1.com in Part Two of this post, to be published separately.

Mr. Mark Hurd

Chairman of the Board

Chief Executive Officer and President

Hewlett-Packard Company

Dear Mr. Hurd:

I was once a big fan of Hewlett-Packard’s customer service when you truly stood behind your products and customers. But that seems to have gone by the boards as you have relentlessly outsourced your customer service to people who don’t care about your brand.