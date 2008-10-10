Log Off, Latch On, Make Facetime: Dentyne’s New Campaign Turns Heads

If you’ve taken the subway, been to an airport or passed by a few billboards lately, you’ve probably noticed Dentyne’s latest ad campaign, which launched mid-August of this year. It’s hard to miss.

Attractive, twenty-something couples canoodling — on the grass, out of taxis, exchanging minty kisses (and fresh breath). Friends locked in tight embrace or comfortably piled on a small couch, like a close-knit litter of puppies. Captions that incorporate online phraseology: The Original Voicemail (power down, pucker up, make face time), The Original Instant Message (hang up, listen close, make face time), Friend Request Accepted (close browser, open arms, make facetime), Send and Receive (log off, latch on, make face time.)

Make Face Time

The message is simple and strong: make time for the real world; make time to disconnect. Turn off your computers, shut down your cell phones and make the time to meet people in person.

“People are spending more and more time online, and less and less time face to face, together,” says Craig Marcus, an executive creative director at McCann Erickson who orchestrated the campaign. “We’re not saying technology is bad. It’s great, but there are still some things it lacks — it can’t replicate what happens when people are in front of each other. Certain things can’t happen online through social networking… All we’re saying is be with other people.”

In brainstorming, Marcus explains, his team automatically drifted towards using technology as the cultural backdrop against which to create the campaign for Dentyne. “Everyone immediately went to that place. Technology was the obvious thing to push against. But we realized quickly that we were kidding ourselves. We weren’t being truthful. Bashing technology would just annoy people more than it would make them feel right.”

Truth is something that Marcus brought up several times in his interview with Fast Company – to him a campaign that isn’t based squarely on what’s genuine, is setting itself up to fail. “We look for what’s going on in the world that we can talk about and that’s meaningful. It’s important to understand that advertising is not a one-way communication anymore. People have more control than ever before. We don’t have a captive audience. At the core of everything it’s important to respect that and always look for something that’s truthful. I can’t boil it down to a science. I look at something as a human being and just say yes that works. But I won’t stretch the truth of what a brand is.”