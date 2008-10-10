Innovation’s true character….

So the economic crisis is in full force and juxtaposed against what also currently appears to be a full commitment to Design and Innovation by business. In front of us, there is a moment of truth. The question now becomes, will the commitment to innovation survive the enevitable onslaught of cost cutting and retreat to safer ground?

How many newly minted Chief Innovation officers will be able to make the case and continue to take risks and advance and nuture a vision of the future?

I am teaching a class tonite in which the core topic is Bang & Olufsen, the Danish company that has always lead from a design standpoint. More than a few lessons to learn there, and the case study (Harvard Business School 9-607-016) is an inspiration in light of today’s new realities. A company who’s true commitment to design and innovation has survived trial and success.