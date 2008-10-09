Avoiding the Fail Whale

Join renown tech blogger Robert Scoble for a Fast Company Live Webinar about improving scalability and performance.

Scoble will host a discussion covering architectural choices, growth hurdles and how the panelists overcame them. The first half-hour will be devoted to the panel discussion, while the second half-hour will be open to live questions from registered webinar attendees.

Guests include:

Dorion Carroll: VP of engineering at Technorati.

Paul Bucheit: One of the founders of FriendFeed and the creator of Gmail.

Nat Brown: CTO of iLike, a music community service that had one of the first Facebook apps.

Click here to register for this free event, which takes place Thursday, October 9th – 1:00 PM (Eastern) / 10:00 AM (Pacific).