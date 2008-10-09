The 50th Law: Strategy Expert Robert Greene & The Hustlers Mind

In an era where young people are less likely to be in church and more likely to be influenced by hustlers, rappers and movies like Scarface, things have changed. The 48 Laws of Power by author Robert Greene, has emerged as the hustlers Bible in hip hop. I have personally met people in the rap game that can quote Robert Green’s Laws by number, more readily than they can quote any other book intended to refine their life. Any independent would be music mogul without The 48 Laws of Power is a pawn of those around him. Robert Greene replaced The Autobiography of Malcolm X as the book of choice on the block. Busta Rhymes, Bruce George, T-KASH, Jay-Z and 50 Cent are just a few hip hop icons that consult this book when battling on wax, the block or the boardroom. 50 Cent could easily be considered its most adept student. 50 has not only left peoples reputation and bank accounts in shambles, he has made more money arguably than any other rapper in the history of the art.

Which is why it makes sense that Greene’s next book is entitled The 50th Law, co-authored by none other than 50 Cent. In this interview, Adisa Banjoko talks with Greene about how his book became today’s street Bible, and how The 50th Law can help you step up your game.

