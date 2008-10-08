Economy’s Ill Wind Blows Good for EmpowHer

EmpowHer, the patient advocate communicy for women, has just closed a $6m round, which will allow it to come out of beta and grow. It has actually been growing very quickly, because it’s a site with a mission — to connect women with information that is difficult to find, trustworthy, and useful It’s not a search engine, it’s a community of women sharing their experiences.

EmpowHer has just hired a “real” CEO, Shahi Ganem, formerly Presdent and COO of DivX and board member of Brickfish . Founder Michelle Robson will be off evangelizing for the company, which was founded from her personal experience with the unwanted aftereffects of a (probably) unnecessary hysterectomy.

And the company has just moved into sleek, minimalist loft-like offices in Scottsdale, signing a screaming deal with a developer who has been affected by the glut of real estate inventory in Arizona.