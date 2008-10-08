College Majors and RIASEC Types (Part 3)

In last week’s entry, I summarized research indicating that congruence or lack of congruence, in RIASEC terms, does not appear to be a good predictor of success or lack of success in a college major. I suggested that RIASEC type (or some other indication of interests and skills) can nevertheless be useful in choosing a college major if we focus instead on the career that the student wants to pursue by way of the college major. This is the approach I used in my book 10 Best College Majors for Your Personality (JIST Works), and in this week’s entry I’d like to consider one of the implications of choosing a major on the basis of one’s career goal.

One issue that arises is the relationship between the skills required by the occupation and those required by the related major. If students have reason to believe they can handle the skill requirements of the occupation, will they be able to handle the skill requirements of the major?

I investigated the skill requirements of majors by looking at occupations linked to them according to a crosswalk, developed by the National Crosswalk Service Center, that connects programs in the Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) taxonomy to the job titles used by the U.S. Department of Labor in its O*NET database. I computed verbal skills for majors by taking the mean of the ratings of related occupations on four skills used in O*NET: oral comprehension, written comprehension, oral expression, and written expression. If more than one occupation was related to the major, I used a weighted average based on workforce size, so that occupations with a larger number of workers had a greater influence on the skill ratings than did small occupations.

My results uncovered some anomalies: instances of mismatches between the skill requirements of the occupation and of the related major. For example, the physical therapy major was rated 35.6 (on a scale of 0 to 100) for mathematics skill, on the basis of its being linked to the occupations Physical Therapy and Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary. This seems like a fairly low level of skill, but when one looks at the course requirements of the major at several colleges, it turns out that students are often required to take courses in analytic geometry and calculus.

I found a similar disconnect for the industrial and labor relations major, which is rated 46.6 on the basis of its linkage to the occupations Compensation and Benefits Managers; Business Teachers, Postsecondary; Compensation, Benefits, and Job Analysis Specialists; and Employment, Recruitment, and Placement Specialists. A course in calculus, perhaps called calculus for business and social sciences, is often required for this major.

This is a pattern I have observed many times as I have examined the requirements of various college majors: They frequently require a higher level of math skill than the related occupation demands. Here are a few reasons why I believe this happens: