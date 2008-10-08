The Power of Story for Idea/Innovation Makers (You)

Idea to innovation. Time to market. Scrap heap or bestseller. For your innovation or idea to make it through the stage gate, gauntlet, market, etc. it has to be communicated. It needs a story. Stories help people understand the significance of your idea by answering what’s meaningful about it, how it fits in, why it’s important, how to use it, what others might think of it, is its worth the cost, and so on. As human beings, we are wired for story. We process stories faster and retain more than when we receive a stream of facts out of context (remember eighth grade history…). A good story can help your idea or innovation speed through the obstacles and resistance ahead of it. But, a good story doesn’t come by accident. It takes hard work. Nearly as much as the innovation itself.A good story starts by listening. To get your audience(s) to hear you, you have to write for them. To do that, you have to know them. So, spend time with the people that matter to your idea or innovation. Soak up their environment; learn how they evaluate new ideas and what’s most important to them. Understand how they rationalize. Then, write your story as if they were talking about it to their friends and colleagues. Make your idea or innovation part of their day-to-day life and show how it creates value by letting the characters in your story react to its presence and gossip about it. Most importantly, show how your idea or innovation gets shared. Create a realistic situation and demonstrate (don’t tell) how one person gets value from it, then gets excited enough to tell their friends–who discover for themselves your idea has merit and start to crave its benefits for themselves.