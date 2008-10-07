Another Wrangling with Writing Testimonial

“This is the first conference out of seventeen where the keynoters mingled and worked with the agents, editors and publishers as well as the attendees. You were everything we wanted you to be. You lit fires. You made friends. And you encouraged writers to learn the importance of digging deeper into the heart of their story. Best of all, you created that feeling of energy, which lasted throughout the conference. We can’t ever thank you enough for launching and maintaining the spirit we have looked for in the past and never quite found until you blew into our Arizona desert like a fresh monsoon.”