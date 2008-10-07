Do You Visualize Your Desired Outcome Before Pursuing It?

In the book The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur that I recently endorsed, Mike Michalowicz speaks early on about the importance of visualizing your goal before setting out to achieve it.

He quotes Bob Marley as the best example of doing this and achieving success.

Before Bob was a household name, he famously said:

My music will go on forever. Maybe is a fool who says that, but when I know facts, mi talk facts. My music will go on forever

Buddha said something similar thousands of years ago:

All that we are is the result of what we have thought

How often do you visualize the outcome of a meeting before heading into it?

What about the outcome of your business or assignment at work/school?

This is one of the fundamental differences between those who achieve and those who don’t: Mental attitude.