advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Do You Visualize Your Desired Outcome Before Pursuing It?

In the book The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur that I recently endorsed, Mike Michalowicz speaks early on about the importance of visualizing your goal before setting out to achieve it. He quotes Bob Marley as the best example of doing this and achieving success. Before Bob was a household name, he famously said:

By David Mullings1 minute Read

In the book The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur that I recently endorsed, Mike Michalowicz speaks early on about the importance of visualizing your goal before setting out to achieve it.

advertisement
advertisement

He quotes Bob Marley as the best example of doing this and achieving success.

Before Bob was a household name, he famously said:

My music will go on forever. Maybe is a fool who says that, but when I know facts, mi talk facts. My music will go on forever

Buddha said something similar thousands of years ago:

All that we are is the result of what we have thought

How often do you visualize the outcome of a meeting before heading into it?

What about the outcome of your business or assignment at work/school?

This is one of the fundamental differences between those who achieve and those who don’t: Mental attitude.

advertisement

Mike also quotes Henry Ford:

If you think you can or think you can’t, you are right

When I was growing up and regularly attended swimming classes in Jamaica, my swim teacher, Mr. Lopez, had one rule:

“Can’t” is a four-letter badword

That always stuck with me. We could never tell him that we can’t swim 10 laps, can’t do the butterfly or can’t hold our breath for 60 seconds.

He was like Yoda: There is no “can’t”, only “try”

I set out a 15-year plan broken into blocks of 5 years when I was 15 with the goal of positively influencing others, especially young Jamaicans.

I am now 27 and I have already achieved that goal and now focus on building on that foundation.

advertisement

I started this blog to be able to share my lessons with others and inspire people. That too has come true and I always believed it was going to happen. I have met my fair share of people who think I am crazy for having such big goals or think I am too young to provide any useful advice, but I have never once let them trample my dreams.

Do you have “Big Hairy Audacious Goals” (BHAGS) as Jim Collins, author Good To Great and Built To Last, would say?

Be positive, surround yourself with positive people, seek out tons of advice and don’t let the naysayers win.

Remember, “Can’t” is a four-letter badword.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

I am a young entrepreneur who started my first company at 20 during my MBA program at the University of Miami. Our first project was the creation of RealVibes.net, later renamed Realvibez.tv, a leading online destination for Reggae, Dancehall and Soca videos, first launched in February 2002. I am the co-founder of Random Media, an integrated media and entertainment firm focused on Caribbean entertainment and culture, as well as co-founder of Kaizen Interactive, a digital marketing agency. Experience and Achievements - Secured deal for my venture (through the Realvibeztv channel) to become YouTube’s first Caribbean media partner - venture now part of YouTube’s new rental program - Random Media has signed distribution deals for e-book versions of a number of Caribbean books in the Amazon Kindle and Apple iBooks stores - Interviewed numerous times about using social networks for business, previously built up a Facebook fan page for Jamaica to over 55,000 fans in less than 2 years that is now being used by the Jamaica Tourist Board - Asked to endorse a book on entrepreneurship The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur alongside Donny Deutsch, Host of CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch - Contributed a chapter to a McGraw-Hill Publishing book, How To Make Money With YouTube - A judge for Business.com’s What Works For Business contest in 2009 I was born in Kingston, Jamaica, completed his B.Sc

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life