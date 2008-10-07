BOTTOM UP CHANGE

All the news media are having a very busy time. The election for the next world leader, the credit crunch and at a distance the climate crunch. There is so much happening and it is very unclear what the outcome will be.This creates uncertainty with in companies, customers and the general public. Will I keep my job? What is happening to my savings? Will my bank survive? For how long will this last? Is it wise to invest now?Banks, which exist today, might be gone tomorrow or be tuned into ownership by the government.It is impossible for leaders to have all the answers. It is the collective genius of all the employees, which need to be mobilized. This situation has threats, but also provides a lot of opportunities. If you use all the ‘eyes and ears’ of your employees you will clearly find a stimulating direction. It is even more powerful to create a new movement from the bottom up. The Designers Accord, as mentioned in the recent FC article, is an excellent example for this. This makes the job of a leader easier as well. They just have to make sure that an open attitude towards collaboration within and outside of the organisation is stimulated.What is needed is innovation, which has a pull from the people involved. This works much better than pushing it from the top.
PS 1. Please check out The ProPer Way for more information
PS 2. GROW YOUR PEOPLE, GROW YOUR BUSINESS!
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens