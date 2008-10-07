Leadership Lessons from… LEGO

What would make a corporate lawyer give up his six-figure salary to make $13 an hour? One word: LEGO . It all started on Christmas 1978 in Colville, Washington, when five-year-old Nathan Sawaya unwrapped his first set of LEGO bricks. As an adult, Nathan’s LEGO interest was merely a hobby until 2004 when he entered a contest, sponsored by the LEGOLAND theme park, in San Diego to find the country’s best adult LEGO builders. After winning the contest he became a LEGO Master Builder assembling elaborate replicas. Making only one-fifth his lawyer’s salary didn’t matter because he was living his dream.

It is estimated that more than 235 Billion Lego parts have been

manufactured since the first “automatic binding brick” was molded in

1949. Today, LEGO is more than just simple building blocks. LEGO is

toys, theme parks, games, movies, computers and robots; all sold in

more than 115 different countries. Now, the fourth largest toy

manufacturer in the world, LEGO Group employs more than 5,000 people

and produces more than 33,000 bricks every minute totaling 16 billion

bricks annually. That translates into annual sales exceeding $1.1

billion. In 2000, Fortune magazine named LEGO the “Toy of the Century.”

The popularity of LEGO bricks results from the endless possibilities

of what you can build. Their versatility is magnified when you realize

how many ways you can connect them. You can arrange six eight-stud LEGO

bricks in an astounding 915,103,765 different ways. If you can dream

it, the LEGO Group believes you can build it.

LEGO bricks provide the essence of this leadership lesson: Building Begins With Connecting.

Relationships are the building blocks of any organization.

Relationships precede market position, sales goals, research and

development or success in the boardroom. Real power relates and takes

on the form of influence by connecting. Look at the heart of any

successful organization and you will find strong relationships that

began because someone cared enough to click. Relationships or

connections will exist at every level in varying degrees and in

multiple directions.

LEGO bricks teach that each individual is interdependent on the next

connection for success. The properly placed LEGO within a structure

provides strength and substance. Placing each person so they connect

properly results in the healthy utilization of human resources.