Lessons in Building Self-Confidence from Helen Gurley Brown

Do you know Helen Gurley Brown? She is a publishing legend – the original Cosmo Girl. She became the editor in chief of Cosmopolitan Magazine in 1965. She held that job until 1997 when she became the editor in chief of the international edition of Cosmo. Now, she is 86 years old, and oversees the production of nearly 60 international editions of Cosmopolitan.

I read an article about Ms. Gurley Brown in the latest issues of SUCCESS Magazine. If you’re a regular reader of this blog, you know that I love SUCCESS. If I had to choose but one publication that I could read every month, it would be SUCCESS. If you’re not a subscriber, I suggest that you check it out at www.success.com.

In the article, Ms. Gurley Brown offers a couple of piece of advice that relate to self confidence.

“You don’t have to be brilliant. You don’t have to be a genius. But there is something you can do that’s probably pretty good, so just find out what that is and go in there and do it.”

This is great advice that goes to the heart of optimism. Optimists identify things at which they’re “pretty good”, and know that if they work hard enough at them, they’ll become really good – and successful.

“People think chutzpah is in the genes. It isn’t. It’s in the need and wanting and being willing to fall on your face. It isn’t fun. Who wants all that rejection? But life is sweeter if you make yourself do uncomfortable things.”

In other words, face your fears and act. Be willing to push your comfort limit. When you do, you might fail. When you fail start over, armed with the knowledge and experience that you gained from your failure.