Telling Language Learners More

Learning a new language as an adult is never an easy task. While there hundreds of language-learning software products on the market, it’s often difficult to differentiate between any of them. One product trying to stand out from the crowd is Tell Me More , produced by Auralog. Geared towards individuals with 10 levels of vocal and grammatical instruction, developers guarantee that students can reach a level of fluentness where they can hold normal conversations with native speakers.

“[W]e are a truly immersive product,” says David DeCouto, a language solutions consultant at Auralog, adding that the software contains hundreds of hours of language learning and dozens of programs. Premium-level software starts at 850 hours and performance-level shoots up to 2,000. Along with voice-recognition software as well as cultural and grammatical components, Tell Me More has a unique feature in which a student can see the soundwaves of his/her voice in comparison with a native speaker’s voice intonations to determine how much they match up.

In comparison with other language-learning programs like Rosetta Stone, DeCouto says Auralog’s product is superior because “its all inclusive in one box,” and it can take someone from “absolute beginner to advanced.” Developers have found that with every 50 hours of language learning, 95% of students move up at least one level (there are 10 total). “It’s a matter of being diligent and keeping at it,” DeCouto emphasizes.

Tell Me More software is available in nine languages including Spanish, Chinese and Arabic. While the software is only available for Windows-compatible computers at the moment, developers are planning for a Mac version in the future.

Interested consumers can find the language aides at Tell Me More’s online store. Performance-level software lists for $499, and the premium-level lists at $295. The online store routinely runs promotions, however, so keep an eye out. It’s recommended you buy the software through the company to be eligible for the money back guarantee, which gives the customer 90 days to open the box, review it, and if he/she doesn’t like it, one can return all content with a sales receipt for a refund or replacement.