A Chicken Farm Gobbles Competition – How You Can Too

In a moment of great upheaval, with financial giants falling daily, and Wall Street reorganizing fundamentally, I thought you might enjoy some respite: a pleasant story about chickens and eggs. Particularly about how a unique band of chickens is helping their owners disrupt their much larger competition.

Cal-Maine (CALM) Foods is a small company that is taking its market by surprise. Its performance has been stellar. At the end of July it announced its end-of-fiscal year financial results, posting $151.9 million in annual fixed income, nearly five times its net income of $36.7 million last year.

This growth is surprising for two reasons. First, the cost of chicken feed is skyrocketing, forcing its key competitors’ operating margins into negative territory. Tyson Food (TSN), Sanders Farms (SAFM), and PPC lose money on every egg they sell, while CALM produces 22% operating margins.

Second, they are thriving and growing at a time when consumers are buying fewer eggs. We are in the post-Atkins age and trend-setters are not paying for eggs as they once did.

The decline in egg consumption caused Cal-Maine’s sales to dip for several years. But Cal-Maine saw the battle ground was about to shift. Unlike competitors who retrenched and sought to cut costs, Cal-Maine saw that consumers were beginning to demand organic and other specialty eggs. At a time when everyone wanted out of the egg production, Cal-Maine began buying smaller egg producers that were in trouble, focusing particularly on companies that produced reduced-cholesterol, cage-free, organic eggs, and even eggs laid by vegetarian hens. This focus on the next battle ground allows the company to sell at far higher prices. Cal-Maine’s specialty eggs, which account for 15% of the company’s sales, retail for as much as $6.00 per dozen, compared to $2.20 for the standard kind.

Await the Exhausted Enemy