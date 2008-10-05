Cool Projects That Can Change the World

“You invent it. We fund it.” This is the Knight Foundations News Challenge slogan which will award $5 million for innovative ideas using digital experiments to transform community news and information exchange. The deadline for applications is November1, 2008. The contest is open to innovators worldwide, from software designers to journalists and everyone in between. To help people interested in applying for a grant, the Knight Foundation has created the News Challenge Garage where applicants can be mentored and peer reviewed by past awardees and some of the biggest web gurus such as Mary Hodder, founder of Dabble.com.

Google Announces 10 to the 100th Power Contest

As one of the wealthiest corporations in the world, Google has continued to stick to their mission of donating 1% of Google’s equity and profits, as well as employee time, to address some of the world’s most urgent problems. To celebrate its 10th anniversary (only 10, seems like forever), Google has announced Project 10 to the 100th. The idea is pretty simple: submit an idea about how to help the world in a category, Google will select the top 100 ideas, anyone can vote on those, the top 20 will move on to the semi-finals where an advisory board will pick the five winners. Google will provide $10 million to implement these ideas.

It’s unclear whether or not each idea will get $2 million, Google says only it wants to help the most number of people possible, so the division of the $10 million may depend on the exact nature of the ideas and the budget required. To learn more about the project check out http://www.project10tothe100.com

Oh and 10 to the 100th power is a googol, in case you’re wondering.

