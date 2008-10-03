The Rebranding of Britney Spears

The pop princess has returned to her throne and it’s about time. Fans (including myself, and I am not afraid to admit it) have been waiting for four long years, through the many, MANY trials and tribulations of Britney Spears, but it looks like America’s fallen sweetheart is finally back on top and building up her brand again.

Fresh off three wins at the MTV Video Music Awards, Spears has been touring New York City this week, from debuting her new single, “Womanizer” (Wonder who that could be about?), to even visiting school kids at the Bronx Zoo. The songstress also announced plans for a new world tour this past Monday on New York’s Z100 radio station. Ms. Spears’ longtime label, Jive Records, launched a brand new site this week in preparation for her seventh album, Circus, to be released on December 2, the singer’s 27th birthday. Full of song clips from past albums, new releases and an enormous amount of media and forums to choose from, fans will be entertained for hours.

BritneySpears.com, sporting a big “beta” stamp on the top of the homepage, recognizes a revamped webpage, and probably, a revamped star. Judging by her cleaned-up act and look, its hard to believe that less than a year ago, Spears was in and out of hospitals and having every mishap photographed for the world to see. While the paparazzi still follows her every move, at least now she’s taking charge of her career again.