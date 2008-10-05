LG’s Blu-ray Player Packs Netflix

LG [PINK:LGERF] has a doozy of a Blu-ray player up its sleeve, and as more details about it emerge, it looks increasingly cool. The BD300, as it’s being called, is a low-profile, gloss-black component that not only plays your sweet Blu-ray copy of Iron Man, but also streams Netflix’s [NFLX] instant movies directly to your TV for no additional cost, provided you have a Netflix account already.