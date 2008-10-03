advertisement
Don’t you think a crisis is the best time to advance strategically?

By Mike Wittenstein1 minute Read

I think a period of crisis is a great time for change because the crisis offers the burning platform–the necessary emotional impetus for change. What do you think? More, what initiatives are you taking on? Let’s talk about them.

