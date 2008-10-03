New York Women Social Entrepreneurs Roundtable Nov 7, 2008 – Join me there

Recently, I had the good fortune to become involved with the dynamic New York Women Social Entrepreneurs (NYWSE)

NYWSE supports and promotes women social entrepreneurs through workshops, networking opportunities, and a book club forum. The group includes seasoned social entreprenurs and those wishing to add social entrepreneurship to their work and life agenda.

On Friday, November 7,2008, I will speak in very distinguished company at NYWSE’s breakfast roundtable, which includes women CSR and communications directors from Citigroup, GE and more.The Roundtable is entitled:

Social Intrapreneurs: Corporate Change Agents



See the Fast Company event listing for the NYWSE Roundtable details

Or go directly to Eventbrite to register

I hope to see some of you there!