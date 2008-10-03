advertisement
The Port of Los Angeles is the Gateway to Ingenuity

By Chuck Salter1 minute Read

L.A. and Long Beach invested $1 million in the first hybrid tugboat, due out this fall. Software on board decides how to deploy the two diesel engines, two generators, and 21,000 pounds of batteries. Tug maker Foss expects fuel savings of 30%.

