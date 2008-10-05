Leaders Should Think Bigger

Last week I spoke at the HOW Mind Your Own Business Conference. There was a group of amazingly talented individuals in that room. Through their work, they impact all their work touches and that definitely goes well beyond their immediate understanding or knowledge. One of the questions I asked them was “Are you aware of your level of impact”?

Many people don’t see beyond those they don’t immediately touch so forget to pay attention to the power of their work and how far reaching it is. I shared with them the many ‘hats’ I wear. Each one has a purpose beyond their immediate purpose. In case that doesn’t make sense, I’ll give you an example. I write for a few publications, this being one of them. As I write I ask myself “What reach do I have? How can I indirectly coach those who are reading this piece even if it’s just one thought that might move them forward?” I think the same about my speaking engagements where my goal is to impact the lives of those who are listening to me, even if it’s just one thing they do differently as that one thing can have an extraordinary impact on many other things.

No matter what your leadership role, are you changing how you do your work so your impact goes beyond your immediate world? If you’re a businesspreneur or entrepreneur, a sole proprietor or someone who thinks their circle of influence is only in their immediate geographic or organizational arena, think bigger. How can you get the word out to not only show your expertise but leadership in your field? You can impact people all over the globe by thinking bigger, and targeting what you do to reach farther. You can reach a broader population and many more people than you think if you start writing, speaking, networking and sharing who you are with those you don’t know.

You know who you know… Who don’t you know that you need to know to expand your circle of influence?

Remember, the gap between where you are and where you want to be is filled with what you choose to do in everything you do, all the time, starting now. Leadership is not only being great in your field, it’s being a creative thinker and getting that message out.