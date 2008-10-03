OUTGREENING THE STATUS QUO

I just finished reading the new book from Thomas Friedman, Hot, Flat and Crowded. It is a real eye opener and not for those with a weak heart. After the credit crunch, he says we are very close to the climate crunch.

He makes it clear that the green revolution we need will be the biggest innovation project in history. It will change everything, from what you put into your car to what you see on your electric bill.

This is not going to happen overnight. He sees an important role for governments to facilitate all this. But that will be rather difficult, as most governments tend to favour the interest of the powerful oil and gas lobby. So, this comes back to the willingness of governments, of companies and of individuals to change. And most would like to see that others change first………