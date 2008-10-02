Learn and Advance (part 1)

If the world evolves, why not evolve with it? Within the world of business, many people consider themselves “experts” in their fields and often times create an octagon for themselves; often times entering the octagon and battling any competitor that comes their way. Often times, companies have been around for 50, 60, maybe even 100 years. But I’ve often found some of these firms, agencies, companies and non-profits to be stagnent as a result of their resistance to change.