Being A Fast Company In A World In Need Of Radical Change

Welcome to my first blog post. Thanks for your interest in the future of the corporate social responsibility movement. As this is Fast Company’s site, I hope to encourage you all to both Move Fast and Move Wisely.

If you move fast, alone, you can “quickly” run off a cliff. And if you move wisely, but take too much time, you can be seen as an “also ran” in a world that increasingly values – and is looking for – innovation.

Do you remember the scene in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade where the villain chooses the wrong chalice to drink from? It wasn’t a pretty sight. And I don’t want anything like that to happen to your businesses. In that same scene, Indiana Jones thinks more clearly about what sort of chalice a carpenter would make and chooses the one that saves his father’s life.

To those of you who already recognize the importance of your business being known for being concerned about society as well as the bottom line, I say “Congratulations!”… and “Have you heard about The UN Global Compact? It costs nothing to join except your commitment to getting better every year at how you interact with the world at large.”

For those of you thinking about being a socially responsible business for the first time, I say, “You couldn’t choose a better time to engage with your customers on the issues of the day. Everyone is looking for new solutions. If you can become known for helping bring some into the light of day, you will be a hero – not just a provider – to your customers.”

To all of you, here’s my main point: Given the nature of the sociopolitical economic environment in which we find ourselves right now, it is more important than ever that we choose our business strategies wisely. I am convinced that – unless wise decisions are made by all of us in the months and years ahead – many of our businesses will suffer… and some will even fail… for reasons unrelated to our “classic” day-to-day managerial decisions.

It will be in the parallel managerial area of corporate citizenship initiatives that we will make the most critical differences to our futures. In a nutshell, here’s why: