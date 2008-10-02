Sony PC For Music-Loving New Yorkers

If you’re short on space, Sony’s [SNE] JS1 all-in-one PC just might make your Soho studio apartment feel a little roomier. The 20.1-inch display is big enough for any gaming, light video or photo editing that you might want to do, with 1680×1050 resolution, and it’s certainly fast enough; the JS1 sports a Core 2 Duo E7200 with 3GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive. But its footprint is surprisingly small, with one tiny base-stand and a keyboard that stows under the machine when not in use. Sony says it makes a smaller footprint than a laptop, which maybe true, if unfair, seeing as how laptops can’t be mounted vertically.

The JS1 is also meant for audiophiles. It pumps jams through Dobly-based virtual surround sound from its integrated speakers, and uses Sony’s proprietary Sound Reality chip to edit, record and play back super-audio CDs. Unfortunately, there’s no Blu-ray option, just a CD/DVD burner.

The machine also packs the usual stuff: Wifi, Bluetooth, Vista Home Premium, and Intel [INTC] integrated graphics.