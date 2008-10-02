The State of the Blogosphere

Technorati has released its 2008 State of the Blogosphere report and it’s an interesting read, particularly if you’re not yet convinced of the place that blogging has in the corporate world ( read it here ). Blogs are becoming a pervasive, mainstream phenomenon and increasingly we will see that customers are going to expect this type of communication from the companies they do business with. Here are some selected statistics from the report and some quotes from some of the thought leaders in the area:

346 million WW read blogs | 60.3 US

77% of active Internet users read blogs

Company information or gossip and everyday retail experiences are fodder for the majority of bloggers.Companies are already reaching out to bloggers. One-third of bloggers have been approached to be brand advocates.

“I’ve loved watching how some of the Big Dog corporate bloggers adopt the characteristics that make the best personal blogs so effective: personality, passion, smarts, usefulness, humor. Blogging and other forms of social media are changing corporate-think and driving a revolution in how companies do business.” Debbie Weil, Blogger and author of The Corporate Blogging Book

“A blog also shows the personal side of a company leader. People like and appreciate the human side of corporate America. It’s not always about business and when a company leader opens up a bit, readers respect that.” Jacob Morgan,Marketing and SEO Strategist

“Blogs represent the best chance for companies to inform the conversation.” Richard Edelman, President and CEO, Edelman