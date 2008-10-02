Sirius/XM Offer New Plans

Now that Sirius and XM are one enormous, satellite-blasting entity [SIRI], they’ve started to revamp their subscription plans to reflect the union. First there was the $4 per month “Best of Sirius and XM” expansion plan, but now new limited plans are in the works. One is called Mostly Music and the other is called Mostly Talk, and while those two are self-explanatory, it does get a little more complicated from there on out. On new Sirius hardware, you can get 50 regular (ie, non-premium) channels a la carte for $7 a month. The “Mostly” plans run $10 a month. You can add channels you like for $0.50 a month, but add just 6 channels and you’re already at the $10 a month required for Mostly Music or Mostly Talk. If you can make heads or tails of that, congratulations; you probably have more satellite options than you did before.