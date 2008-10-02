Nokia Expands Email Abilities; Buys OZ Communications

Around the smartphone industry, RIM [RIMM] is traditionally known as the email specialist. Now it appears that Nokia [NOK] might be trying to gin up a little competition for the Canadian Blackberry-maker by purchasing OZ Communications, a company that specializes in mobile messaging technologies.

The absorption of OZ, which, like RIM, is based in Canada, will allow Nokia’s phones to achieve quicker access to instant messaging connectivity and Web-based email like Yahoo, GMail, AOL and Hotmail.

This also puts the Finnish Nokia into competition with Apple [AAPL], whose iPhone is gaining increasing support among enterprise customers now that it supports Exchange email service. Nokia, for its part, announces in September that it would be adding Exchange support in the next version of the Symbian S60 OS, which will be showcased when Nokia’s new “Tube” phone comes out this week in London.