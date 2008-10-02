Sony Announces 18.4-inch Notebook

For those power users who need incredible screen real estate and a big chunk of hard drive space — video and photo professionals, here’s looking at you — the new Sony [SNE] Type A and AW Vaio laptops might be a tempting option. The 18.4-inch display is the obvious flagship feature, with a sizable 1920×1080 resolution. The AW has just been announced for UK markets, and is the fastest of the two, sporting a T9600 Intel [INTC] Core 2 Duo chipset and two hard drives: one 128GB SSD and a 500GB SATA HDD in a RAID array. That’s two drives, and over half a terabyte of information, in one laptop.