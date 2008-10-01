Lifelong Learning and Outstanding Performance

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things: 1) Stay technically competent by becoming a lifelong learner; 2) Set and achieve high goals; and 3) Get organized.

If you read this blog, you know that I am a big fan of SUCCESS Magazine. I read it cover to cover every month, always picking up some great success tips – many of which I pass along here. The new issue of SUCCESS has a great story on lifelong learning entitled, “Focusing on Improvement When You’ve Reached the Pinnacle.”

The article relates a story about Tom Coughlin, Head Coach of the Super Bowl Champion New York Giants. Before this American football season began, Mr. Coughlin called Joe Torre and John Wooden. Mr. Torre managed the New York Yankees to three consecutive World Series Championships, and Mr. Wooden won seven consecutive NCAA basketball championships when he was the coach at UCLA.

Mr. Coughlin wanted to learn what to do to motivate a team that had already reached the pinnacle of its sport. Mr. Torre had some interesting things to say:

“Leading when everyone expects you to win requires that you convince every member of your team that last year doesn’t matter. And that’s tough to do because all year long they’re seeing the words ‘defending champions’ placed before their names. The only thing that winning last year means is that your opponents are looking forward to playing you. None of them are intimidated by what you did a year ago, and none of them are going to roll over. Your team will have to learn that quickly.”

In other words, you can’t rest on your laurels. You need to keep on learning and improving. Your past success does not guarantee future success. Things happen quickly in today’s business world. If you’re not learning and growing, like Tom Coughlin, you’re going to fall behind.

Roy Williams, Head Basketball Coach at the University of North Carolina says: