Dell Announces Spiffy, Economical LCDs

Dell [DELL] has just announced two new flat-screen monitors whose price-points fall right in the sweet spot: sub-$200, that is. These two new models come on the heels of larger, more expensive models that range 22, 23 and 24 inches. The cheaper younger brothers will measure 17 and 19 inches, rounding out the line-up.

The 19-inch model, called the S1909WX, will sell for $200 and run at 1440×900 and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, as well as an HDCP-compatible DVI port. The 17-inch model, called the S1709W, is less of a bargain at $180, and sports the same resolution. It does, however, have a lower contrast ratio, and your connectivity options are limited to VGA and VGA alone. Like the larger, more expensive models, both the 17- and 19-inch models will sport VESA mounts for wall installation.