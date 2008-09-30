AMD Readies “Shanghai” Chip

AMD [AMD] has been having a mediocre year. Okay, an awful year. First, their quad-core chip, the Barcelona, couldn’t find a market because of its reputation as buggy. Then the company announced a second quarter loss of over $1.2 billion. Now the AMD folks, constantly stymied by their colleagues at Intel [INTC], are putting their hopes on Barcelona’s successor, Shanghai.

Shanghai is a new chip in the popular 45nm form-factor, and three times the cache — 6MB — and a technology called HyperTransport 3, which the company says will result in 20% more speed and better energy economy.

The chip is reportedly already in production and will be available in late 2008, ahead of schedule. After that, the company will churn out another 45nm chip, the Deneb, and then down the road, a six-core chip called the Istanbul in about one calendar year — behind Intel’s.