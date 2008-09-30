Android’s Free Software Deterring Developers?

Now that Google’s [GOOG] Android is out in the wild, will developers flock to the platform? That’s a question that tech pundits have been debating breathlessly, and a new announcement by EA Games [ERTS] might shed more light on the discussion. Unlike game-maker Namco [TYO:7832], which recently released Pac-Man for the Android marketplace for free, EA Games is waiting until there’s a billing infrastructure in place for Android software before releasing its games.

As it exists now, the Android Market only supports free software, which could end up alienating bigger software developers who might have otherwise jumped into developing for the platform if there were revenue to be tapped off the bat. Payment will be available soon, but only time will tell whether developers will take time away from developing for Apple’s [AAPL] iPhone to take advantage of it.