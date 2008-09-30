Nancy Pelosi Obviously Did Not Read ‘How To Win Friends and Influence People”

As much as I am supporting Barack Obama this year and believe that the Republicans have screwed America with their de-regulation mantra and “deficits don’t matter” approach, I call it as I see it.

Every person who is trying to get a deal to go their way needs to learn from Nancy Pelosi.

Don’t make her mistake.

If you want a person to do something, don’t scold them BEFORE they do it!

If she had read and followed Dale Carnegie’s great book, How To Wi Friends and Influence People, she would have not said what she said yesterday and instead done the following:

Begin in a friendly way

Respect others’ opinions. Never say, “You’re wrong.”

Get the other person saying “yes, yes” as soon as possible

Talk about your own mistakes before criticizing the other person.

Call attention to people’s errors indirectly

Let the other person save face

Try to make the other person happy about doing things you suggest

Of course, you only do these things if you want to influence that person and/or win them as a friend.

If you don’t want either, then by all means, throw this out the window like Nancy Pelosi.