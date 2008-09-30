Nancy Pelosi Obviously Did Not Read ‘How To Win Friends and Influence People”

As much as I am supporting Barack Obama this year and believe that the Republicans have screwed America with their de-regulation mantra and “deficits don’t matter” approach, I call it as I see it.
Every person who is trying to get a deal to go their way needs to learn from Nancy Pelosi.
Don’t make her mistake.
If you want a person to do something, don’t scold them BEFORE they do it!
If she had read and followed Dale Carnegie’s great book, How To Wi Friends and Influence People, she would have not said what she said yesterday and instead done the following:
- Begin in a friendly way
- Respect others’ opinions. Never say, “You’re wrong.”
- Get the other person saying “yes, yes” as soon as possible
- Talk about your own mistakes before criticizing the other person.
- Call attention to people’s errors indirectly
- Let the other person save face
- Try to make the other person happy about doing things you suggest
Of course, you only do these things if you want to influence that person and/or win them as a friend.
If you don’t want either, then by all means, throw this out the window like Nancy Pelosi.
This is why business people make better politicians than politicians make business people (except Al Gore it seems) – we business people are always negotiating and we don’t like to posture (we also don’t have to pander during an election cycle).
If every person who reads this post mails a copy of this great book to Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol Hill office, I think she will get the point.