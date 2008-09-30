Be Gracious: Create Positive Personal Impact

The ability to create positive personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things. 1) Create, develop and nurture your personal brand. 2) Dress for success. 3) Know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

On Sunday, I received an e mail from a young guy, named Jim whose boss had given him a copy of Straight Talk. In part, here’s what it said…

Bud,

I read your book Straight Talk for Success, excellent, you are indeed the common sense guy! I have learned a ton from reading that book from how to brand yourself, to dinner etiquette (glass on the right, bread dish on the left, outside in with utensils). Truly found your book easy to read and loved it…

I am 27 and feel like a sponge for all this information.

Just wanted to thank you for your words of wisdom and for writing about some of the unwritten rules in business.

That was great. I always like to receive positive feedback on what I write. However, I was gratified that by sending me an email, Jim was putting to work some of my advice on creating positive personal impact. He showed me that he is a guy who understands the basics of etiquette.

Have you ever sent an e mail to an author thanking him for what he’s written? Did you get a response? Please leave a comment sharing your experience with us.

Here’s a personal story about this. Last week, I was in the New York City area. When I’m there I listen to Q 104.3 the classic rock station. Maria Milito was on as I was driving to the airport. She played a great set. When I got the airport, I logged on to the Q104.3 site and sent her an e mail telling her I enjoyed her show. I got a response from her in less than a half hour. Everybody likes positive feedback – trust me on this one.

Back to Jim’s e mail to me — sending a thank you note to someone who has done something for you is common sense and proper etiquette. Sending a note to a stranger whose book you read and enjoyed is even better. By doing so, Jim branded himself (in my mind at least) as an interpersonally competent guy, and someone who is business savvy.

In reality there is no difference between business etiquette and social etiquette. Well mannered people always focus on making other people feel comfortable and appreciated – whether in a business or social setting.