Sprint Launches WiMax in Baltimore

It’s been a long time coming, but Sprint Nextel [S] finally flipped the switch on its long-delayed WiMax hotspot in Baltimore today, as well as revealing its first WiMax devices, made by ZyXEL [TPE:2391] and Samsung [SEO:005930]. This represents the official launch of their high-speed mobile broadband XOHM service.

So far, so good. Testers reporting for the Baltimore Sun have reported driving around the city in vans with laptops and watching streaming video at six megabits per second, which is comparable to most hard-wired broadband services.

Spring customers will be able to purchase XOHM Samsung cards for $60 and ZyXEL modems for $80, and the company has also announced that an Intel [INTC] Centrino 2-based WiMax notebook PC and Nokia [NOK] N810 with WiMax will both be out before the end of this year. With Intel putting the finishing touches on its WiMax chipsets, a bunch of XOHM-equipped notebooks should see market before long. Motorola [MOT] also debuted a WiMax USB dongle this week in Chicago.