TiVo Coming To Your PC

Software company Nero announced today a new product called LiquidTV that will allow consumers to turn there Windows PCs into TiVo [TIVO] digital video recorders. Just as they would on a TiVo set-top box, users will be able to pause, record and watch TV shows on their computer, as well as transfer shows between computers, and export to portable devices like Sony’s [SNE] PSP or Apple’s [AAPL] iPod. DVD-burning functionality will also be included.

LiquidTV will also have TiVo’s Season Pass recording feature and Wish-List search engine.It will come with a TV tuner card and an infared “blaster”, a TiVo remote, and a one-year subscription to TiVo service out of the box. Available in October, it will be priced at $200. If you’ve already got the TV tuner card, you can get the software package and service for only $100. The TiVo subscription, which renews itself automatically, is $100 per annum.

Transferring recorded shows to portables will require Nero’s new Move It software, which will work with all DRM-free media, and can also upload content to YouTube, MySpace and other sites, as well as to portable devices. It will be available in hard copy for $50 or as a download for $40.