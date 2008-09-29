Cheering as my Roth IRA sags

World at Work has a nice definition of work-life that I really like. They define it broadly and include “community involvement” in their definition.

So although it may be a bit of a stretch, I do think this fits under the “community involvement” aspect of work-life.

The day I first posted this was the day that the first version of the Wall Street bailout plan went down to defeat in Congress.

One of Fast Company’s “Fast Talk” questions that day was:

How concerned are you about the long-term value of your 401k plan?

Here’s how I answered it:

I couldn’t be more delighted that the ordinary Joes and Janes of this country finally stood up and roared, and if it cost me a little bit of retirement income in the long run, it was worth every dime to see this day. A fine day for democracy. What the folks in Washington and New York don’t understand is that most Main Street folks don’t have much, if anything, in the stock market and so they don’t care if it drops like a stone. Tight credit and a bleak job market? How would that be different from what they’re experiencing already?