Self confidence and The Power of Positive Thinking

Self confidence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in “Straight Talk for Success.” If you want to become self confident, you need to do three things. 1) Become an optimist. 2) Face your fears and act. 3) Surround yourself with positive people.

The November issue of SUCCESS Magazine arrived in my mailbox last week. Geez, it’s still September, and I have the November issue of SUCCESS. That’s great, because I love this magazine. If you read this blog regularly, you know that I recommend it highly. If you’re not a subscriber, go to www.Success.com and do so. You’ll be happy you did.

The new issue has a feature on Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, author of 46 books including “The Power of Positive Thinking.” Positive thinking seems to have worked for Dr. Peale. He lived to be 95, and is one of the best known thinkers, writers and speakers on success.

Every month, the inside back cover of SUCCESS Magazine has a great feature: “Turning Knowledge into Power: 10 Actions You Can Take Right Now.” In the November issues, the Number 3 action is:

“Gotta Believe! Norman Vincent Peale said people become remarkable when they begin to truly believe in themselves. What is your mind telling you? Write down three negative thoughts you tend to replay in your mind. Now what is the positive replacement for each?”

There is so much here, that I almost don’t know where to begin, so I’ll start with the title of the feature. I love the idea of turning knowledge into power. As the pencils my dad would occasionally bring home from his job at American Bridge said, “Knowing Is Not Enough!”

If you want to become self confident and successful, you need to use what you know. In this case, it means using the knowledge that positive thinking will make you more self confident and successful. It means, eliminating negative self talk.

The Optimist Creed says, “Promise yourself to talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.” This includes you! In fact, it has to start with you. When you talk health, happiness and prosperity to yourself, you’ll be on the way to being healthy, happy and prosperous.