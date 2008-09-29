Innerpreneurship and the Bigger Idea Afoot

Excitement Over the Creative Class

When I learned about innerpreneurship a few months back, I knew there was a bigger idea involved. I couldn’t put my finger on what it was exactly until I started paying closer attention.

Everywhere I went, I heard rumblings of the ‘creative economy’, of this ‘creative class’ who’s importance was rising. I credit this to Richard Florida and his series of books on the topic. Bill Gates also spoke recently of the need for ‘creative capitalism’ as a solution to the world’s problems. It seemed to me, all of the sudden, the Western world was now in love with creative people.

The ideas these men keep circling around are purely economic. They believe that being creative and inventive will be the key to business success in the twenty-first century. That a country’s economic success will be determined by its ability to mobilize, attract and retain human creative talent. No wonder us ‘creatives’ are suddenly the belles of the ball. People’s priorities always seem to shift when money is involved.

What I noticed — as I listened to the echoes of businessmen praising and stroking the ‘creative class’ and the ideas we would bring — was that no one was addressing who we were as group and why we were so unique and valuable. I wondered why we were so damn important in shaping the twenty-first century world.

A week or so ago, I found out why.



You Say You Want a Revolution?

I learned that there is a revolution stirring, only it isn’t being fought with guns and brawn. It’s a cultural revolution and it has been taking shape under our noses for the last 40 odd years.

Think of ‘culture’ as the solutions to the problems and passions that people consider important in each time period.



You are a Cultural Creative

And I bet you’ve never heard of yourself.

That’s because there have been only two voices protruding from our mainstream culture – the modern voice telling us to pursue money and the traditional voice telling us to resist change.

But you don’t identify with either because you don’t see the world in black and white, do you? You see the world in an entirely different shade of gray.

And you have always felt different because of it.

Ask yourself this:

Do you detest the emphasis modern culture has on success and making it, on consuming and being rich?

Do you care deeply about the environment and are willing to pay higher taxes and prices to improve the situation?

Do you place a lot of emphasis on developing and maintaining your relationships?

Do you give a lot of importance to helping people and developing their unique talents?

Do you demand authenticity – at home and work, from businesses and politicians?

We Could Fill Russia

Would you believe me if I told you there were at least 100 million people throughout North America and Europe who identify with the above statements too?

Cultural Creatives are a real, identified and coherent subculture of the Western world. You can think of yourself, the innerpreneur, as simply a Cultural Creative who owns a business.

Since the 60’s, more and more people’s worldviews (what they believe is real), values (what they hold important) and ways of life (how they live) have been shifting away from the two traditional ways of thinking.

I was astonished to learn that millions of people live and think the way I do. It was especially surprising since I seemingly developed my ‘life truths’ all by myself and in the face of a culture that consistently insists that my thinking is wrong.

But we, as a group, have a big problem — we aren’t aware that we exist as a collective body — at least not yet.



The Two ‘Established’ Schools of Thought and the Third ‘Ignored’ Alternative

I’m sure you recognize the below two points of view.

Modern Values (or seeing the world in black)