Paul Newman: How We Live Our Lives

September 27 – It is particularly poignant to hear of Paul Newman’s death after spending three days of an immersion at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) with people who devote their lives to service and philanthropy. Dahlia Lithwick wrote a beautiful tribute to Newman in Slate , quoting him on his reasons for creating the Hole in the Wall Camps :

“I wanted, I think, to acknowledge Luck: the chance of it, the benevolence of it in my life, and the brutality of it in the lives of others; made especially savage for children because they may not be allowed the good fortune of a lifetime to correct it.”

At CGI, President Clinton recommended two favorite books: “Philanthrocapitalism: How the Rich Can Save the World,” by Matthew Bishop and Michael Green, and “Ending Slavery,” by Kevin Bales. Clinton particularly appreciated how Bales shows how present day slavery, victimizing 27 million people, is a problem we can actually solve, and Bales show us how.

Paul Newman, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, along with millions of nonprofit staff members, volunteers and donors support vital causes in their own communities and throughout the world. We have a great deal to learn from them and how they live their lives.