Samsung’s 8MP Touchscreen Phone Coming

With Nokia [NOK] announcing their “Tube” touchscreen phone this week, it seems like Samsung [SEO:005930] got a little jealous and decided to let a few details about their Pixon cameraphone slip. The touchscreen phone will feature a massive 8MP digicam, and Samsung is branding it as a phone for the photographic connoisseur. The camera will have auto focus, a twin-LED flash, face recognition functionality and image stabilization.

The phone will also feature a 3.2-inch touchscreen, as well as an accelerometer, presumably for screen-orientation changes. It will feature 7.2Mbps HSDPA speeds — or 3G to the layman — as well as a 14mm-thick enclosure.

While there’s no word out of Samsung on price or availability date, we should have more info come October 2nd, when the company’s Pixon site is due for an update.